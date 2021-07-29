3 suspects arrested in connection to Sunnyvale carjacking, robbery

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Sunnyvale have arrested three suspects for a carjacking and robbery that happened earlier this month.

Officials identified the suspects as Aaron Hernandez, Michael Davis, and a juvenile.

On July 11, police received reports of a carjacking at the Shell gas station located at 1300 Sunnyvale-Saratoga Road.

The victim told authorities that he was putting gas in his car when three suspects came up to him — One suspect had a black ‘machine gun’ and pointed it at the victim demanding him for the car keys.

The victim gave the suspects the keys and they fled the scene in the victim’s car.

The car was found in San Jose several days later.

Authorities found fingerprints on the car and were able to determine the identities of the suspects.

Officials served a search warrant at Michael Davis’s house on July 23. During the search, more evidence was found linking Davis and the juvenile to the incident.

They were arrested for carjacking.

On July 28, authorities served a search warrant at Aaron Hernandez’s home. Police found a stolen handgun and two rifles.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on several charges.

As authorities continue to investigate, you are asked to contact the police at (408) 730-7100 if you have additional information.