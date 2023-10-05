(KRON) – The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety announced the arrest of three suspects in an attempted murder case last week. On Sept. 12, SDPS responded to gunshots and a vehicle collision in the Hawthorn and Arbutus Avenue area, where officers found a wounded man.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head. According to police, the man received immediate treatment and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

In the police investigation, detectives identified three suspects: Elder Caballero-Valencia; Destinee Armenta; and Raymond Gantt. A coordinated muti-agency operation was conducted to apprehend the suspects on Sept. 28.

SDPS SWAT team and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s SWAT team apprehended Caballero-Valencia and Armenta in Modesto. SDPS officers apprehended Gantt in Sunnyvale the same day.

Stockton Police Department’s SWAT team assisted the SDPS in serving a search warrant at a residence in Stockton for the investigation.

Caballero-Valencia, Armenta, and Gantt were booked on charges that included attempted murder, accessory to attempted murder, and conspiracy.