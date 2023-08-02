(KRON) — Authorities are looking for three suspects connected to three home burglaries in July, the San Mateo Police Department announced in a press release.

Three separate homes were burglarized in the area of the 1300 block of Palos Verdes Drive and the 2300 block of Ticonderoga Drive. The burglaries allegedly happened between July 14 at 9 a.m. and July 16 at 12:15 p.m.

San Mateo PD said three suspects are wanted for questioning. Their suspect descriptions are listed below:

Suspect 1: White or Hispanic male, approximately 5-foot-10 and 230 pounds

Suspect 2: Hispanic male, approximately 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds

Suspect 3: Unknown race male

Photos from San Mateo police show a snapshot of what the three suspects may look like (below). Surveillance video (video player above) shows the suspects lurking in the area of where the alleged burglaries happened.

From left to right: Suspects 1, 2, and 3 are wanted by police in connection to home burglaries in July (San Mateo Police Department).

San Mateo PD says anyone with information on the identity of the pictured suspects is asked to contact Sergeant Phoenix O’Rourke by email at porourke@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling 650-522-7676.