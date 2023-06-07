(KRON) — Authorities are searching for three suspects in a burglary at a San Lorenzo home early Wednesday morning, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) announced on social media. The burglary happened around 4:30 a.m. at a home located on the 900 block of Ferro Drive.

The victim woke up in her bedroom to an unknown person shining a light on her face, the sheriff’s office said. Three suspects were reported to be involved in the burglary — all of whom ran away after the victim woke up.

Authorities were not able to provide much detail about the suspects’ descriptions. Two of the three suspects were wearing black hoodies, and the other suspect was wearing a brown hoodie, according to ACSO.

The unidentified victim was not physically injured from the burglary. Authorities said her purse, which had $100 cash in it, was stolen from the home.

ACSO says anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 510-661-7721.