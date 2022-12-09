PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested after approximately $15,000 worth of items were stolen from a shopping center, the Pleasanton Police Department announced Friday. The theft happened on Dec. 2 at a shopping center in Pleasanton.

Undercover officers arrested the three suspects who were using large purses to steal the items. Police said the suspects made several trips from the shopping center to their car to steal more items.

The three unidentified individuals then admitted to stealing the items and said they were traveling from Southern California. Pleasanton police decide to not show the suspects’ faces.

The stolen items (pictured above) include jeans, shirts and dozens of sneakers. The three suspects were booked into jail for grand theft, conspiracy, possession of stolen property and organized retail theft.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Pleasanton police did not say which shopping center in the city the items were stolen from.