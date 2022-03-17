OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were identified Thursday after they were charged in the killing of KRON4 security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office released mug shots of Laron Marques Gilbert, Hershel Hale, and Shadihia Mitchell.

All three men were charged by the District Attorney’s Office in connection to the homicide.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong is holding a press conference at 1:30 p.m. today to release more details about the case.

KRON4 will livestream the press conference here.

Kevin Nishita was fatally shot on Nov. 24, 2021 in Oakland.

On Nov. 24, Nishita was on assignment guarding a KRON4 news reporter covering a crime story in Oakland on 14th Street. Someone shot Nishita in an attempt to steal the news crew’s camera equipment.

Nishita died in a hospital three days after the shooting. The reporter was not physically injured.

Nishita worked for Star Security, which sends guards to protect Bay Area television news reporters while they are out covering stories.

Nishita formerly served as a police officer for the Hayward Police Department, San Jose Police Department, and Colma Police Department.

He left behind a wife, two children, and three grandchildren.

Shadihia Mitchell

Hershel Hale

Laron Gilbert

