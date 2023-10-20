(KRON) — Two suspected accomplices to an organized retail theft in San Mateo met up early Thursday morning with a third suspect who was under active investigation by South San Francisco police, according to the South SF Police Department. All three were arrested at the scene by responding San Mateo Police Department officers.

South SF police had canvassed near South Airport Boulevard after being alerted to a vehicle in the area involved with a grand theft days earlier in San Mateo. In that incident, $1,000 worth of alcohol was stolen, authorities said.

The vehicle and one suspect were located, according to police, and a probation search of the vehicle turned up numerous bottles of alcohol. As the investigation continued, two other suspects in the theft arrived “to inquire about their friend,” SSFPD said.

The three retail theft suspects were booked into the main jail after being arrested by San Mateo police.