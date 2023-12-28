(BCN) — Three people from Vacaville were arrested in connection to a San Francisco robbery case earlier this month, the San Francisco Police Department said Wednesday.

At approximately 1:34 p.m. on Dec. 11, a robbery with a gun was reported in the area of 18th and Kansas streets. Police dispatch sent out a description of the vehicle associated with the suspects in this case and an officer spotted one matching the description traveling eastbound on Interstate 80.

A record check of its license plate showed that it had allegedly been stolen in a carjacking in another jurisdiction. A sergeant attempted to pursue the fleeing vehicle, but lost sight of it, police said.

When a car matching the description was again seen by officers in the Tenderloin near Eddy and Polk streets around 5:21 p.m., officers said they attempted to stop the vehicle, but it again fled.

The pursuit ended with the suspects’ vehicle causing a collision in the 500 block of Franklin Street. The suspects allegedly tried to flee on foot but were all detained.

Theodore Gore, 29, was arrested for two outstanding warrants in San Francisco and Milpitas.

Other charges Gore was booked for included possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of hit and run, possession of burglary tools and reckless evasion amongst others.

Following his arrest, Gore was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the arrest.

Aaron Richardson, 42, was booked into jail with multiple suspected crimes, including conspiracy and possession of a firearm, as well as two outstanding arrest warrants.

Marisa Melton, 32, was arrested on four outstanding warrants in Alameda, Solano, and San Mateo counties and booked on suspicion of multiple offenses.

A firearm, stolen merchandise, narcotics, and burglary tools were all allegedly recovered from the vehicle, according to a press release from SFPD.

