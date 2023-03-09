Authorities are searching for three subjects linked to a shooting that happened on Feb. 9 (Antioch Police Department).

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for three individuals in connection to a shooting last month, the Antioch Police Department announced Thursday in a press release.

The shooting happened on Feb. 9 around 8:42 p.m. at “The Spot” liquor store where responding officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not identified by police, was taken to the hospital and survived.

Antioch police posted photos of the three suspects (below). All three of them were wearing a hoodie and a face covering.

(Antioch Police Department) (Antioch Police Department) (Antioch Police Department)

Detectives later discovered the victim was robbed at gunpoint and was shot at after fighting back, the release said. Antioch police said they are asking for the public’s help in identifying these three individuals.

The Spot is located at 1108 Sycamore Drive. It is a few blocks away from Antioch High School, and The Spot was where another shooting happened back in January. That resulted in the killing of one Pittsburg resident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gragg at 925-481-8494 or by email to rgragg@antiochca.gov. You can also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.