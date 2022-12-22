DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — More than $2,000 worth of fragrances were stolen from a Macy’s last Saturday night on Dec. 17, the Daly City Police Department (DCPD) announced in its crime report released Thursday. Police said three unidentified suspects were involved in the incident that happened around 9:41 p.m. at the Serramonte Mall.

Two of those suspects grabbed numerous perfume bottles worth $2,046 and left the store without paying. As Macy’s loss prevention staff tried to stop them, the three suspects went to an employee entrance area where one suspect tried to push two loss prevention agents down the stairs.

Although two suspects got away, Macy’s loss prevention was able to capture one suspect, according to police. The store recovered approximately $796 of the $2,046 worth of stolen fragrances.

Police said the detained suspect will be facing charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime. DCPD did not provide a suspect description of the two other suspects that escaped.