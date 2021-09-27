3 teens arrested for armed robbery of woman outside Pleasanton mall

A photo of the gun recovered by Pleasanton police officers in the Monday armed robbery of a woman at the Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton. / Pleasanton Police Department

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three teens were arrested for armed robbery outside the Stoneridge Shopping Center.

According to the Pleasanton Police Department, officers responded to parking lot D on Monday around 1 p.m. after reports came in of a possible armed robbery.

Authorities said the victim was getting out of her car when the three teens approached her, demanding her purse and car. One of the teens grabbed the victim by the arms while another pointed a semi-automatic pistol towards her face, police said.

The victim was able to pull away and call for help.

The three teens ran away from the scene but were found and later booked on numerous felonies at Juvenile Hall, police said. Their names are not being released.

The victim did not sustain any injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pleasanton Police Department at 925-931-5100.