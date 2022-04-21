SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three teen boys from San Francisco were arrested in connection to a series of thefts at a GameStop in the Mission District, police announced in a press release Thursday afternoon. There were three separate incidents on April 3, 6, and 8 at 2673 Mission St.

A 14-year-old was arrested on four counts of burglary, grand theft, and organized retail theft. A 15-year-old was arrested on two counts of robbery, burglary, grand theft, and organized retail theft.

A 16-year-old was arrested on three counts of burglary, grand theft, and organized retail theft, according to San Francisco police. All three were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

April 3

GameStop is calling the April 3 incident a smash-and-grab robbery involving five suspects, according to the company’s press release. The suspects smashed open a glass cabinet containing game consoles and took the items in it.

Approximately $3,000 worth of headsets, controllers, and gaming accessories was stolen. A store employee was assaulted by one of the suspects, the release said.

The store posted a photo of surveillance footage of three suspects. Suspect 1, as referred to by GameStop, was seen in a black and white hoodie with a white face mask. Suspect 3 was in a orange Nike hoodie. Suspect 4 was in a black Warriors t-shirt.

San Francisco police said three suspects have been arrested. In this particular incident, however, GameStop said in its press release there were five total suspects, which means there could be an additional suspect(s) at large.

One of suspects from April 3 theft.

One of suspects from April 3 theft.

One of suspects from April 3 theft.

April 6

This incident that happened around 4:51 p.m. is described by GameStop as a “flash mob theft.” Three suspects conducted a grand and run and took a number of headsets, controllers, and gaming accessories.

Suspect 1 was seen with a black collared shirt and black face mask on. Suspect 2 was seen in a black hoodie with pink accents. Suspect 3 was seen in a black hoodie with white accents.

Suspect 1 in April 6 incident.

Suspect 2 in April 6 incident.

Suspect 3 in April 6 incident.

April 8

This incident is also being described as a “flash mob theft,” according to GameStop’s press release. Around 4 p.m., three suspects stole a number of headsets, controllers, and accessories.

In all three incidents, a $500 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest. None of the suspects were identified by police. Below, there are three photos of the suspects involved in the April 8 incident.

Police believe these incidents are related to two robberies on March 30 — one on the 1100 block of Columbus Avenue around 3:57 p.m. and another on the 3200 block of 20th Avenue around 4:40 p.m.

The earlier robbery involved multiple juvenile suspects stealing from a store, police said. A store employee was recording the suspects with a cell phone — then one of the suspects fled the scene with the employee’s phone.

The incident around 4:40 p.m. also involved multiple juvenile suspects who began putting store merchandise in their bags, according to police. When a store employee confronted one of the suspects, the employee was assaulted, and the group left the store with the stolen items.

KRON4’s story from last week reporting on the thefts can be viewed here. Police said this is an ongoing investigation.