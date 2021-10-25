3 teens arrested in connection to Newark armed robberies

NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) – Three teenagers have been arrested in connection to armed robberies in Newark, according to the police department.

On Thursday, Oct. 21, officers served three search and arrest warrants with the help of SWAT teams from Santa Clara, San Mateo, and Alameda Counties.

During the warrants, 19-year-old Jeremiah Manor, 19-year-old James Williams, and a 17-year-old were arrested.

The name of the 17-year-old will not be released.

Officers recovered three handguns, a stolen rifle, high-capacity magazines, and multiple rounds of ammunition.

On August 17, two back-to-back armed robberies happened at two Newark convenience stores.

Investigators say a handgun was used in the robberies.

Following an investigation, police determined that the same robbers were involved in other crimes in the Bay Area.

The teens face charges including robbery, possession of a ‘ghost gun,’ felon in possession of a firearm, probation violation, and more.

Officials continue to investigate this incident.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police at (510) 578-4920.