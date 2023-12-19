(KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is urging the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office to prosecute three teens arrested for homicide as adults. The teens were arrested in connection to the October killing of a fourth teen.

Alameda County deputies and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded on Oct. 8, 2023 at around 10:45 p.m. to a report of a carjacking and possible shooting. The scene was an apartment complex on Miramar Avenue in Unincorporated San Leandro.

At the scene, deputies found the victim, 18-year-old Leandro Iquite suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

In an investigation over the past several months, leads and evidence were uncovered that identified 18-year-old Yefry Aguilar Rubio as one of the suspect’s in Iquite’s death. While Aguilar Rubio was 17 when the incident occurred, he turned 18 later that same month.

Investigators, police said, also determined that Aguilar Rubio’s 17-year-old girlfriend and her 16-year-old brother were involved in the killing. Evidence cited by police indicated that Aguilar Rubio and his girlfriend began discussing harming Iquite back in June.

Further evidence indicated that the suspects lured the victim from Redwood City, where the victim and suspects all resided, to San Leandro where they allegedly killed him.

On Dec. 13, with the assistance of the Redwood City Police Department, investigators served search and arrest warrants at the suspects’ Redwood City residences. Aguilar Rubio’s girlfriend and her brother were located at their home and arrested, police said.

Evidence related to the homicide was also found there.

The Fremont Police Department also assisted in serving a warrant at a residence where police said the suspects visited before and after Iquite’s murder. There, investigators found evidence of a substantial identity theft and fraud operation, police said.

The occupants of the residence were arrested and additional evidence, including a stolen firearm, was recovered. Aguilar Rubio was already in custody in San Mateo Couty for an unrelated offense.

Investigators met with him and arrested him for Iquite’s murder. The case was submitted to the DA with charges of conspiracy, carjacking and homicide. The Sheriff’s office asked the DA to prosecute all three suspects as adults pursuant to Proposition 57 and Welfare and Institutions Code 707.