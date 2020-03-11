3 TSA workers at San Jose airport test positive for coronavirus

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Three Transportation Security officers who work at Mineta San Jose International Airport are receiving treatment after testing positive for coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

Additionally, all other TSA workers who have come into contact with the three officers over the past 14 days are self-quarantining at home.

In a statement, airport officials said screening checkpoints remain open and that the agency is working together with the CDC, California Department of Public Health, and Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

It is not known at this time which terminal the officers were working in or when they were diagnosed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

