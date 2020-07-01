BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Three student-athletes at Cal Berkeley have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the athletics department.
The department has implemented contact tracing and protocols for testing.
Of the three students who tested positive, one went back home, which is out of the Bay Area.
As part of the voluntary outdoor workout plan, a total of 96 student-athletes have been tested for coronavirus.
Cal Athletics say they will follow the public health recommendations for self-isolation, self-quarantine, monitoring symptoms and treatment.
At this time, no athletic activities have started back up. However, on June 17, student-athletes were allowed to return to campus for ‘voluntary outdoor workouts.’
The workouts start date has been delayed as contact tracing remains in progress.
Cal Athletics released a statement:
‘Under a comprehensive plan, protocols call for student-athletes to self-quarantine in their residences upon arrival and undergo testing for both past and current infection of COVID-19. If a student-athlete is clear and has no active infection, the next step is to receive a pre-participation physical and medical clearance. Voluntary workouts and physical activity may begin after receiving clearance.’
Before student-athletes and staff can return to campus, they must complete a mandatory training that will include learning about signs, symptoms, evaluation, and testing for COVID-19.
Latest Stories:
- 3 UC Berkeley student-athletes test positive for COVID-19
- California officials blasted for prison coronavirus outbreak
- GOP to block infrastructure bill over climate requirements
- Democrats back $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill, Republicans suggest alternative plans
- House takes up bill to fix nation’s crumbling infrastructure