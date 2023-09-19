(KRON) — There is a severe traffic alert on eastbound Interstate 580 west of 35th Avenue in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol. A traffic collision is blocking right and left lanes as of 12:05 a.m.

The crash involved three vehicles, according to the Oakland Fire Department. One person was trapped and required extrication. They have been transported to the hospital, the department said.

The impact of the collision caused one of the vehicles to ignite in flames. The fire spread into nearby vegetation. As of 11:26 a.m., all fire was extinguished.

(Photo: Citizen app)

Motorists are being advised to expect delays and to use alternative routes.

There is no estimated time to fully re-open eastbound I-580.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.