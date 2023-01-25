SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The General Consulate of Mexico in San Francisco confirmed that three of the victims of the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay on Monday were Mexican nationals.

Two of the deceased victims were Mexican nationals, as well as the recovering victim who is being treated at a hospital in Palo Alto.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends its condolences to the relatives for their irreparable loss and will continue to provide assistance and consular protection to affected people,” officials with the Consulate said.

Local law enforcement said the eight victims, seven of which are deceased, were a mix of Hispanic and Asian men and women.

A fund is set up to help the families of the victims with memorials growing around the area.

The shooting suspect, Chunli Zhao, 66, has been booked into the San Mateo County jail. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told KRON4 that the office will be filing a felony complaint on Zhao’s case Wednesday morning charging seven counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count each of firearm use enhancements and a special circumstance allegation of multiple murder.

Zhao is due in court for felony arraignment Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Hall of Justice in Redwood City.