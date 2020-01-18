3 westbound lanes blocked following accident on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — CHP is reporting major traffic delays following an accident on the Bay Bridge Friday evening.
The three left lanes on westbound I-80, east of Treasure Island Road, are blocked.
CHP says the accident resulted in injuries.
Drivers are advised to expect delays.
There is no estimated time when the lanes will reopen, check back for updates.
