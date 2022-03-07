SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three San Francisco residents who died inside an apartment over the weekend were identified by a coroner on Monday.

Firefighters found two men and one woman — all in their 30s — unresponsive in the Mission neighborhood on 19th Street.

The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the victims as:

Stephanie Zorman, 34, San Francisco

Ivan Magana, 37, San Francisco

Khoi Bui, 30, San Francisco

“The OCME’s medicolegal investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information to share at this time,” officials wrote.

The victims may have consumed cocaine laced with fentanyl, according to a city supervisor who spoke with firefighters.

“Three people just died from OD (according to SFFD cocaine laced with fentanyl) on 19th St in the Mission. The tragedy of this crisis knows no bounds. We must do everything in our power to save people from this deadly epidemic,” supervisor Hillary Ronen wrote.