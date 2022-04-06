PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Three women were arrested for robbery during a theft Tuesday night at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, police announced in a press release.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. when three female suspects were seen leaving a Macy’s without paying for the merchandise and were confronted by a loss prevention employee.

After the employee requested the three return the unpaid items, one of them attempted to pepper spray him, according to police. The other two punched the employee in the face and head.

The three then ran away in a nearby vehicle, and as they were leaving the shopping center, police were able to arrest the three suspects in the car without incident.

Inside the car, police found a cannister of pepper spray and stolen clothing.

The three women are all Sacramento residents identified as 22-year-old Alexis Quiroz, 21-year-old Salena Quiroz, and 22-year-old Leah Perez.

They were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for the following charges:

Alexis Quiroz : Felony charges of robbery, conspiracy, and being a convicted felon in possession of pepper spray.

: Felony charges of robbery, conspiracy, and being a convicted felon in possession of pepper spray. Salena Quiroz : Felony charges of robbery and conspiracy

: Felony charges of robbery and conspiracy Perez: Felony charges of robbery and conspiracy

The suspect car had an additional three juvenile passengers — ranging in age from 7 months to 17 years — who were later released to a family member, police said.

The victim, who was hit the in face and head, complained of pain to his head but declined medical attention, according to the press release.