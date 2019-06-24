3 women, man killed in San Jose murder-suicide

A standoff ended in San Jose early Monday after a shooting claimed the lives of four people and the suspect in an apparent murder-suicide.

It happened at a home on Habbitts Court in the Cramer Umbarger neighborhood.

Police were called to the scene around 8:40 p.m. Sunday after multiple people reported hearing shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw a man and woman leaving the home, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

Additionally, two other women were shot and killed in the home.

Authorities said it appears the suspect shot the four victims before committing suicide by shooting himself.

Reports say the suspected shooter is a Vietnamese man in his 60s. One neighbor said all the victims are members of the same family.

There are no outstanding suspects.

Several people who escaped the house are now being questioned by authorities.

The entire street was evacuated as SWAT teams and negotiators worked to contact the suspect.

Multiple flash bangs were used.

Eight people are displaced and are being taken care of at the Seven Trees Community Center.

These are the city’s 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th homicides of 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

