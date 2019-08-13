3 women steal 16 iPhones from Walnut Creek Apple store

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – Walnut Creek police are asking for your help identifying three women who stole 16 iPhones from the Apple store over the weekend.

According to police, it happened on Sunday, Aug. 11 at the store on S. Main Street.

The three women were captured on surveillance footage looking around the store before stealing the phones.

The suspects then got into a getaway car waiting nearby, described as a silver 4-door Honda Civic, driven by an unknown man.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Officer Bertolozzi at tbertolozzi@walnutcreekpd.com.

