SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A 28-year-old Oakland man was connected to three violent attacks against women on the streets of San Francisco.

The San Francisco Police Department said three women were separately assaulted by a stranger earlier this month, and on Wednesday, police identified the assailant as Deandre Johnson.

The first street attack happened on May 7 around 3 p.m. on Sunnydale Avenue near Bayshore Boulevard. A 28-year-old woman was walking alone when she saw a man “yelling incoherent statements and acting erratic,” police said.

The woman felt unsafe and crossed the street to avoid the strange man.

“As the victim was walking away from the male, the male grabbed her. The suspect then put his hand on the victim’s neck and began squeezing her throat, which prevented her from breathing. The suspect continued to assault the victim by pushing her to the ground and yelling incoherent statements. The suspect continued to strangle the victim while he was on top of her as she struggled to get him off, which caused her to lose consciousness,” SFPD wrote.

A witness yelled at the man. He let go of the woman’s throat and fled on foot, police said. The witness lost sight of the assailant and he vanished before officers arrived.

The second attack happened on May 8 at 12:24 a.m. An 18-year-old woman was walking on Polk Street when she noticed that a man was following her.

As she continued walking toward Willow Street, the man approached her from behind and put his arm around her neck, police said.

“The victim fought back. The suspect struck the victim numerous times forcing her to the ground. During the physical struggle the victim was able to get away and the suspect fled,” SFPD wrote.

An elderly woman was assaulted in the third attack on Market Street at 1:10 a.m. A man assaulted a 75-year-old woman, dragged her by her feet, and threatened to rape her, according to investigators.

“While enroute to the scene, officers were advised by dispatch that a male suspect was standing over the victim while assaulting her,” SFPD wrote.

This time, officers were able to catch the man with help from multiple witnesses. Officers took Johnson into custody following a foot chase on Van Ness Avenue.

“Through the course of their investigation, investigators developed probable cause to connect Johnson to all three of the above assaults,” SFPD wrote.

Johnson was arrested and booked into jail on charges of: attempted murder, kidnapping to commit rape, elder abuse, assault with intent to commit rape, battery, and resisting arrest.

The San Francisco Police Department said its investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.