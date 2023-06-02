(KRON) — Three women who were allegedly taking items from the shelf of a Cotati Walgreens and putting them in bags were arrested Thursday for retail theft, according to the Cotati Police Department. Cotati PD Dispatch got a call at around 5:37 p.m. Thursday about subjects inside the Walgreens “actively putting items from the shelf inside bags to commit theft,” police said.

Cotati PD and Sonoma State University Police officers arrived and located a vehicle backed into a parking spot in front of the store. The vehicle was running and had “multiple bags of stolen merchandise in it from other stores,” police said.

Officers waited next to the vehicle. Moments later, three women exited the Walgreens carrying bags of allegedly stolen merchandise. The women were detained and it was determined they had entered the store with the intent to commit theft, police said.

All three women were arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail.

The suspects and charges were detailed by police:

Female Oakland resident Burglary (Felony) Grand Theft (Felony) Conspiracy (Felony)

Female Oakland resident Burglary (Felony) Grand Theft (Felony) Conspiracy (Felony) Out of county warrant

Female San Francisco resident on Federal Probation for theft Burglary (Felony) Grand Theft (Felony) Conspiracy (Felony)



As of Friday, all three suspects have been released from jail and given citations to appear in court at a later date.