3-year anniversary of Pearl Pinson's disappearance

VALLEJO (KRON) - Saturday marks three years since a Vallejo teen vanished while on her way to school.

No one has seen or heard from Pearl Pinson since.

Pinson's family, friends, and community gathered on the anniversary of her disappearance to make sure she is not forgotten.

Her family spent the day cleaning up the pedestrian bridge where the teen was last seen.

"We do this at least three times a month," her sister Rose said. “We cover all the graffiti that's up here. We want it to be beautiful."

The bridge above Highway 780 has become a gathering place for the Pinson family. They come for a memorial every month on the 25th, and they're hoping soon, everyone will know it's "Pearl's Place."

"It's really important to keep it clean," a family friend said. "It's almost like giving her a little bit of extra support and respect and keeping her story out there."

Detectives with the Solano County Sheriff's Office say they still receive tips on the case from time to time.

But the only suspect in her abduction was killed in a shootout with police, taking any real leads with him.

Pinson's sister Rose says that's the hardest part.

"It's been hard since day one -- we're in a position where we're confused about the whole thing," she said. "What did he do to her? We don't know because he's not with us anymore."

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES