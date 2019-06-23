3-year-old boy dies after being hit by car in San Jose

A 3-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in a parking lot in San Jose on Saturday morning, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Officers responded to the Regional Medical Center at 225 North Jackson Avenue around 10:07 a.m. on a report of a child getting hit by a car.

Authorities say the boy was with his mom in a parking lot near a business at the intersection of South 24th Street and East Santa Clara Street.

According to officials, as the mom was walking towards the business, the boy jumped out of the car and was hit by a 2012 Nissan pick-up truck.

The man driving the car stopped immediately, and took the mom and boy to the medical center, police say.

Later, the child was taken to Stanford Medical Center in Palo Alto where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the driver is cooperating and it does not appear that drugs or alcohol were involved.

The boys’ identity has yet to be released by the coroner’s officer.

The police department says that this is San Jose’s 23rd fatal collision and ninth vehicle versus pedestrian deadly crash in 2019.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police department at (408) 277-4654.

