3-year-old boy nearly drowns in Novato pool, remains in critical condition

NOVATO (KRON) – A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after nearly drowning on Tuesday evening, according to the Novato Police Department.

Around 5:41 p.m., first responders arrived at a residence in the 1200 block of Parkwood Drive after receiving reports of a possible drowning.

Officials arrived to find an unresponsive 3-year-old boy in a family pool.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the boy and immediately took him to a local hospital.

Officials say the boy remains in critical condition.

Police are currently investigating the incident and will not release the identity of the child and family members.

