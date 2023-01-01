MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — Officials are searching for a toddler that went missing from Millbrae, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Police believe the child, 3-year-old Andrea Flores, could be a victim of parental abduction. Andrea was last seen at 581 Magnolia Ave.

KRON On is streaming now

Andrea is described as being 3-feet tall, 36 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair in braids. Police believe she may be with her father, Victor Flores Enriquez. If you see Andrea, please call 911 immediately.