3 years since Tubbs Fire devastated North Bay

SANTA ROSA, CA – OCTOBER 15: Margaret Curzon looks out at the destruction caused by the Tubbs fire while holding items of emotional importance salvaged from her childhood home in the Coffey Park neighborhood on October 15, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

On the 3rd anniversary of the Tubbs Fire, Cal Fire is facing the flames again

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Three years ago, the North Bay was devastated by the Tubbs Fire.

On October 8, 2020, as the region hits 66% containment on the Glass Fire, Cal Fire took a moment to remember where they were in 2017: Battling what was at the time, the most destructive fire to spread through the region.

The Tubbs Fire burned through 36,807 acres and killed 22 people. Cal Fire says it was caused by a private electrical system adjacent to a residence, and was active for 123 days.

The city of Santa Rosa was hurt most. And since then, residents have been uprooted again and again by California’s wildfires.

“The last three years there has been evacuations,” Marwan Dada said, a Santa Rosa resident who lost his home to the Tubbs Fire. He evacuated again when the Glass Fire encroached last week.

Cal Fire in Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties held a moment of silence to honor the 22 victims on Thursday, on the Tubbs Fire three year anniversary.

“It changed the lives of everyone here forever,” one fire chief said ahead of the moment of silence.

“You’ve probably driven through the Tubbs footprint,” while fighting the Glass Fire, the chief said.

“Some of the folks that are working on this incident now” also lost their homes to the Tubbs Fire, another chief said in reference to firefighters currently saving their neighborhoods again from the Glass Fire’s ferocity.

And three years later, as Sonoma County Glass Fire evacuees return to their homes, or to find what was left of them, the community is coming together and proving that it will continue to rebuild and persevere.

