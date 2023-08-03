(KRON) — A fire in the South Bay has grown to 60 acres and is threatening multiple structures, Cal Fire said Wednesday.

The fire is at Clayton Road and Via de la Vista, which is east of San Jose. Fire officials reported the fire on Twitter at 2:56 p.m. Approximately 70 San Jose Fire Department personnel are at the scene and a unified command has been established with Cal Fire, according to SJFD.

The fire has been dubbed the “Clayton Fire.” Seventy San Jose firefighters are at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.