(KRON) — A brush fire burning in the South Bay Wednesday afternoon is impacting traffic, according to a 511 alert. Cal Fire’s Santa Clara Unit said the fire has torched 30 acres.

The fire is near northbound US-101, north of Cochrane Road in Morgan Hill. The right lane of northbound traffic is blocked.

It has been named the Cochrane Fire.

Drivers are told to expect delays and avoid the area. There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.