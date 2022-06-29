CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Approximately 30 homes are affected after a water main break Wednesday evening in a neighborhood near Berkeley, police announced in a Nixle alert. The homes affected are located on the 600 block of Oberlin Avenue and 100 block of Arlington Avenue in Kensington, which is a census-designated place north of Berkeley.

The water main break has resulted in flooding and pushed debris into the roadway, according to police. Water has been shut off for residents in the immediate area.

The East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) and PG&E will have crews working into the early morning hours Thursday. Police said no evacuations or shelter in place were issued.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.