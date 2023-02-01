A “30-hour parking” sign was seen on Alameda Avenue between Park Street and Oak Street (Photo courtesy of Sandi Ball).

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Street parking signs usually say there’s a one or two-hour limit but 30? That isn’t something you see every day. However, a sign like that can be seen in one East Bay city.

A “30-hour parking” sign was seen in the streets of Alameda. One KRON4 viewer sent in a photo taken Tuesday of the sign located on Alameda Avenue between Park Street and Oak Street.

The sign says the 30-hour limit is enforced every day Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., which is nine hours. Thirty hours is significantly more than the nine-hour time daily limit enforced for that space.

At this time, it is unknown if the sign is a typo or if the parking space does indeed have a 30-hour limit. KRON4 reached out to the City of Alameda for more information about the sign. We are waiting to hear back.

Alameda Avenue between Park Street and Oak Street is located near the Alameda Museum at 2324 Alameda Ave.