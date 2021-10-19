30-year-old hit by car dies in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – A 30-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Santa Clara on Monday evening, according to the police department.

Around 6:51 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Agnew Road and Garrity Way following reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car.

Investigators determined that the driver did not see the person walking in a marked crosswalk on Agnew Road between Lafayette Road and Garrity Way when the collision happened.

The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital to be treated but later passed away.

The 67-year-old driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with officials.

Authorities say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

As an investigation continues, police ask you to call (408) 615-4764 if you have information. You can remain anonymous by calling (408) 615-4847.

The police department reminds drivers to slow down and follow traffic signals.

