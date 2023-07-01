(KRON) — Today marks 30 years since San Francisco’s California Street mass shooting.

Nine people were killed, including the gunmen, after he opened fire at the Pettit and Martin Law Firm back in 1993. The victims’ ages ranged from 28 to 64 years old.

“The legal community in San Francisco came together in the aftermath and founded what is now GIFFORDS Law Center to honor their lives with action,” said former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords. “We will never stop fighting to stop gun violence and we will continue to honor the eight that lost their lives that day and the many survivors.”