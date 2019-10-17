Remembering Loma Prieta earthquake 30 years later

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Thursday marks the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake.

On Oct. 17, 1989, part of the Bay Bridge and freeways collapsed, houses burned, massive power failures happened, and strong aftershocks took over.

The magnitude-6.9 earthquake hit at exactly 5:04 p.m.

A total of 63 people were killed, and close to 3,800 others injured.

The earthquake caused about $6 billion worth of damages.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

It as the San Francisco Giants were taking on the Oakland A’s during Game 3 of the World Series.

Since the quake, authorities have scrambled to make sure area buildings and bridges would be safer when another major earthquake hit.

