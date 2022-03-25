MERCED, Calif. (KRON) — The Merced Police Department is offering a $3,000 reward for the man suspected of killing his girlfriend’s 8-year-old daughter, Sophia Mason.

Homicide detectives around the Bay Area and Merced County are continuing to search for 34-year-old Dhante Jackson.

Jackson is described as 5’11”, approximately 220 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

He has been on the run after investigators found the 8-year-old girl’s body inside his Merced home on March 11.

A few days prior, Sophia was reported missing by her aunt to Hayward police.

She was last seen alive in the custody of her mother, 31-year-old Samanta Johnson back in December.

Dhante Jackson, 34 (Merced Police Department)

Authorities believe he is currently in the Bay Area and is known to hang around both the South and East Bay, where he was working prior to the homicide.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jackson, you are urged to contact Merced Area Crime Stoppers or Valley Crime Stoppers using the free “P3” app on your smartphone.