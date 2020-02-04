Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

$30K reward offered in shooting death of Oakland man

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON) – The FBI and Oakland Police Department are asking for your help to solve a man’s murder.

Two years ago, Patrick Scott Jr. was waiting at a bus stop on 62nd Street and Market Street in Oakland when a person approached him and fired several shots.

Scott was waiting at the bus stop to go to his grandmother’s house.

He died at the scene.

Authorities are offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oakland police.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News