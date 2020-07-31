COVID-19 clusters reported at 4 Costco stores in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Clusters of COVID-19-positive Costco employees are being treated for the virus across Santa Clara County.

So far, 31 employees have tested positive for the virus this month, officials revealed in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

The clusters were reported at the Costco stores in Gilroy, San Jose, Sunnyvale, and Mountain View.

The health department confirms it is working with Costco, based on a 7-point checklist that calls for reporting, contact tracing, communication and sanitation.

A preliminary investigation shows that Costco is complying with social distancing and other protocols, officials say, and many of the cases were believed to be caused by community transmission, not internal transmission among employees.

County officials say they are ready to help Costco identify close contacts and advise on appropriate disinfection, testing protocols and other measures to prevent workplaces transmission.

Costco shoppers are advised to continue following safety measures including wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing.

