3.1 earthquake shakes southern Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) - A 3.1 earthquake has shaken southern Santa Clara County on Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake had a depth of 7.6 kilometers (4.72 miles) and was centered 8 kilometers (5 miles) east-northeast of San Martin, California.

That is about 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) east of Morgan Hill.

