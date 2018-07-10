3.1 earthquake shakes southern Santa Clara County
SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) - A 3.1 earthquake has shaken southern Santa Clara County on Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake had a depth of 7.6 kilometers (4.72 miles) and was centered 8 kilometers (5 miles) east-northeast of San Martin, California.
That is about 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) east of Morgan Hill.
