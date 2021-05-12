31 gang members indicted in assault behind bars

MILPITAS (BCN) – A grand jury in Santa Clara County has indicted 31 gang members on charges that they attacked a fellow gang member whom they believed had cooperated with police while all of them were inmates at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas.

According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, the gang members attacked the victim — a 40-year-old man — for about six minutes, leaving him bloody, naked and with broken bones at about 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.

All 31 inmates are charged with felony assault and active participation in a criminal street gang, while 19 were additionally charged with personal infliction of great bodily injury. Two inmates are charged with witness intimidation and five inmates are charged with retaliation against a witness.