31 suspects arrested in major East Bay gang bust

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – “31 individuals were arrested by law enforcement. The charges in this case include murder, criminal street gang conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit crimes. These violent gang members are no longer on the streets of Concord. And Indeed our community is safer,” Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said.

A major bust in the East Bay nets arrests of suspected Sureños gang members.

Now more than 30 suspects are facing charges of drug and firearms trafficking, as well as charges in several cold case homicides.

On Tuesday, federal prosecutors revealed the accused even used a Concord shopping center as a “one stop shop” for guns and drugs.

“As a result of operation Boulevard Blues over 30 alleged criminal actors were arrested. Dozens of illegal firearms confiscated or removed from our streets,” Special Agent Craig Fear said.

“These criminal acts have instilled fear in many of our Bay Area communities,” Special Agent Patrick Gorman said.

“These charges explode the myth of the non-violent drug dealer,” a federal agent said.

Multiple arrests of alleged Sureños gang members. The coordinated law enforcement effort operation Boulevard Blues led by Concord police and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

“The defendants are alleged to have sold meth, cocaine, heroin and firearms in Concord, Pleasant Hill, Brentwood and elsewhere in Contra Costa County,” the agent said.

Concord police arrested 26 of the 31 suspects, seized or purchased 74 illegal firearms and confiscated over $50,000 in cash.

“As you can see by the map, Monument Blvd. is safer today based upon the fire power taken off of the street,” Chief Mark Bustillos said.

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton says the operation started with a wiretap that led to multiple gang members allegedly involved in senseless murders. Cold cases that have now been solved.

“These cold cases from 2014 and 2015 involved multiple Sureños gang members. Three of the homicides occurred in concord and one in Antioch,” Becton said.

Latest Stories