(KRON) — A 31-year-old man is dead following a shooting Thursday night in Antioch, according to police.

Just after 6 p.m., police arrived at the 600 block of West 20th Street after receiving reports of a man who had been shot. Officers located the man suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said.

Despite officers and paramedics rendering aid to the victim, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to police, the man has been identified and his name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

The incident is currently under investigation.