SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 31-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood, according to police. The shooting was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the area of 25th and Connecticut streets and sent the woman to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

San Francisco police have not made an arrest in the case and did not release any description of the shooting suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

