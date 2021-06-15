32,000 Golden Gate Bridge tolls were overcharged: officials

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – MARCH 25: Cars pass through the Golden Gate Bridge toll plaza during the morning commute on March 25, 2013 in San Francisco, California. Workers are making last minute changes to the Golden Gate Bridge toll plaza in preparation of making the iconic bridge the first major toll bridge in the nation to go to all electronic tollbooths. The entire staff of full time toll collectors will be replaced by the automated booths starting on March 27. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District is providing refunds to tens of thousands of people who were overcharged at the bridge in the past couple of months, a district spokesman said.

The issue involved people in two-axle vehicles like a standard vehicle or pickup truck being overcharged at the toll rate for multi-axle vehicles like a car towing a trailer.

The district has identified about 32,000 such transactions since early April, which spokesman Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz said is less than 1 percent of all transactions over that time period.

The bridge district said people who were charged the incorrect toll should expect to see a refund within four to six weeks.

FasTrak customers will receive a refund credit to their account, while customers who already paid the overcharged toll via invoice will receive a refund in their original form of payment.

The district recommends that people contact FasTrak only if they do not see their refund arrive within four to six weeks since its customer service is experiencing higher than usual call volumes.