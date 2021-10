HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Night shift officers made multiple arrests for illegal firearm possession and drug sales cases, Hayward Police Department announced Wednesday.

The most recent drug sales case/recovery was 33 pounds and about $8,000 in cash.

Dating back to July, officers have made arrests for…

One illegal rifle possession

Three illegal handgun possesions

Four drug sales cases

Hayward police did not release the names of the suspect(s) involved.