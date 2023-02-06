OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Over $30 million worth of illegal cannabis was seized after search warrants were served across the East Bay, according to a press release from the Department of Cannabis Control.

Two search warrants were executed in Oakland and one was in Hayward. A total of $33.9 million in illegal cannabis was found in the searches. Along with the marijuana, $68,841 in cash and two firearms were seized.

Cannabis seized in search warrants (Photo courtesy of Department of Cannabis Control)

The first two search warrants were executed by the Department of Cannabis Control, and the last was led by the Department of Fish and Wildlife. The following items were seized:

26,836 illegal cannabis plants valued at $22,139,700

2,720 pounds of illegal cannabis flower valued at $4,488,000

2 firearms (one AR-style semi-automatic rifle and one handgun)

$68,841 in cash

7,113 illegal cannabis plants valued at $5,868,225

906 pounds of processed flower valued at $1,494,900

The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration also provide financial expertise to assist the investigation.