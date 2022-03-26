ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An electrical malfunction and arson have not been ruled out as possible causes of an apartment complex fire in Antioch.

It has left 33 people, including children, without a home.

The fire was reported just before 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

The day after a fire ripped through two buildings, leaving 10 units uninhabitable at the Delta Pines Apartments in Antioch.

33 people remain barred from entering their units on Sycamore Drive — some total losses.

“Of course, I’m frustrated. My phone — everything is in there. The only thing I escaped with was my wallet and keys,” said one displaced tenant Glenn Bras.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District says the fire started near gas meters but has not determined them to be the cause.

Investigators have not ruled out arson.

Fortunately, no inuries were reported.

“It makes me thankful right now. I’m just glad that everybody is out safe,” said tenant Lisa Sanders.

Crews had the fire under control a little more than an hour after it started Friday night.

Still, the day after, some residents were worried about what to do next.

The American Red Cross provided some immediate financial assistance.

But tenants who were not impacted by the fire, stepped up to provide clothing, food, and water to those struggling to find temporary housing.

“I came out yesterday, I only had pajamas and a shirt on. You know, at least now I’ve got some clothes on, because of the neighbors being good-hearted donating this stuff,” Bras said.

KRON4 spoke with several displaced tenants who say they do not have renter’s insurance.