SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The luxury apartments at 33 Tehama Street in San Francisco have flooded for the second time in just two months. No one’s lived in the building since the first water main failure in June.

Now, residents worry about yet another roadblock in returning to their homes.

“Life has been completely disrupted because of this,” said resident Kailee Jordan.

Jordan is in disbelief that her San Francisco apartment at 33 Tehama has flooded yet again. Residents at the building took this new video of the flooding on Wednesday night.

They relived the nightmare from June 3 when a water main failure sent 20,000 gallons of water surging down 35 floors of the high-rise apartments.

Building management company, Hines, says this most recent incident happened at the same location as the original flooding that left the building uninhabitable.

“Last night, at around 6 p.m. we got a notification that the building is no longer accessible for mail or packages. They were pretty much just letting people in to pack up and move,” Jordan said.

Jordan planned to move the rest of her belongings out of the damaged apartments on Thursday but has been told no one is allowed back into the building due to this most recent flooding.

She and 500 other residents have been living in hotels or short-term rentals for two months.

“I been living out of two suitcases since June 3rd,” Jordan said. “I mean I’ve been able to go back into the building and get stuff, but I don’t have a significant place to stay right now.”

Last month, Hines told residents they would no longer provide housing reimbursements after Aug. 17. Despite tenants not being able to re-occupy the building until late 2022 or early 2023.

It’s unclear if this second disaster will push back that timeline.

“My goal right now is to just get my stuff, resume my life and have as much communication as possible because I don’t know what’s going on but everyone’s pretty much going insane,” Jordan said.

Hines says it’s in the process of assessing the damage. The management company says it’s uncertain when residents can return to grab their belongings.